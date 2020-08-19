Manipur: 5 leaders who quit Congress after resigning from legislature join BJP, CM said – will win next election too

new Delhi: In the Manipur Assembly, five of the eight Congress MLAs who indirectly eased the victory of the BJP-led N Biren Singh government by holding a saffron flag, were absent during the trust vote in violation of the party whip recently. All five former MLAs joined the BJP on Wednesday at a press conference held at the party headquarters in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, party general secretary Ram Madhav and national vice-president Vaijayant Jai Panda. Also Read – Chhota Shakeel sent a sharp shooter to kill BJP leader in Gujarat, ATS arrested in encounter

During this, Madhav accused the Congress of plotting to topple the Biren Singh government and claimed that now his government is stable. He said, "Congress made all efforts to bring down Biren Singh's government in Manipur. Even our MLAs were given temptation and conspiracy was hatched. Actually, the charge that the Congress was putting on us about the political developments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was doing the same thing in Manipur. "

He said that all the efforts of the Congress failed. The Biren Singh government brought confidence votes in the Assembly itself and won. He said, "This government will run permanently." Our government will run for six and a half years if we will complete the remaining term of one and a half years. We will win the next election and come back to government again. "

Madhav claimed that there was dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs in the state with the Congress conspiracies. The result of this is that its MLAs are coming to the BJP. It is to be known that Chief Minister Biren Singh on Tuesday met party president JP Nadda along with six MLAs who were away from the one-day session of the assembly in violation of the Singh party whip. These MLAs have resigned from the Congress as well as the membership of the Legislative Assembly.

The BJP-led government won the trust vote in the state assembly by 28 votes against 16. Eight Congress MLAs did not participate in the proceedings of the House in violation of the party whip. Biren Singh’s victory was almost certain to be decided, but the absence of eight Congress MLAs made his way easier. There is a 60-member assembly in Manipur.