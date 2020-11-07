Manipur By-Election 2020: Voting continues for four assembly seats, 11 candidates in fray …

Manipur By-Election 2020: Voting began for the by-election in four seats of the Assembly in Manipur amid tight security and strict adherence to the protocol related to Kovid-19. An Election Commission official said that 11 candidates are trying their luck in these four seats. Here more than 1.35 lakh voters will be able to vote at 203 polling stations. Lilong and Wangjing Tentha in Thoubal district and Saitu of Kangpokpi and Wangoi seats of West Imphal have been vacated due to the resignation of Congress legislators. These MLAs left the Congress party and joined the BJP. He told that voting started at seven in the morning. Also Read – Josh Is High Elections: How did this encouragement .. Such a feeling of voting, watching the video, you will also say – Bhai Wah

The ruling BJP is contesting three seats here and in the fourth seat it is supporting an independent candidate. At the same time, Congress has fielded candidates for all four seats. The official said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the voting taking place amid the threat of Kovid-19. Also read – by polls: NDA’s fire test, election for 54 assembly seats in 10 states including UP-MP

He said, “Electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been arranged to be infection-free (sanitizing) and wearing masks and availability of thermal scanners, gloves and hand sanitizers has been ensured at every polling station.” They will be able to vote in the last hour of voting. All polling personnel have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPE). The voting will last till 5 pm and the counting of votes will take place on 10 November. Also Read – Rahul attacks BJP, they stole government in Goa and Manipiur | Rahul’s attack, BJP’s stolen government in Goa and Manipur

(input language)