Entertainment

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Corona positive, tweeted information

November 15, 2020
2 Min Read

Manipur CM Biren Singh Corona Virus Positive: Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh has been found corona positive. He himself gave this information on Sunday. He tweeted, “I have been found infected with Kovid-19. Whoever has come in my contact recently, I appeal to all of them to be self-isolated and get tested. ” Also Read – Corona vaccine is set for eye on stock market, economic data will give direction

In a Facebook post, Biren Singh wrote, “Friends, I was found infected with the corona virus today after some symptoms. In the last few days, whoever has come in contact with me, I appeal to them to get tested. Feeling fine at the moment. ” Also Read – Corona virus major attack in Mahoba jail, 34 prisoners infected

According to a health department official, the 59-year-old chief minister is currently in home isolation. So far, 21,636 people have been infected with the corona virus in Manipur and 218 of them have died.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.