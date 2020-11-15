Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Corona positive, tweeted information

Manipur CM Biren Singh Corona Virus Positive: Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh has been found corona positive. He himself gave this information on Sunday. He tweeted, “I have been found infected with Kovid-19. Whoever has come in my contact recently, I appeal to all of them to be self-isolated and get tested. ” Also Read – Corona vaccine is set for eye on stock market, economic data will give direction

In a Facebook post, Biren Singh wrote, "Friends, I was found infected with the corona virus today after some symptoms. In the last few days, whoever has come in contact with me, I appeal to them to get tested. Feeling fine at the moment. "

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested. – N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020

According to a health department official, the 59-year-old chief minister is currently in home isolation. So far, 21,636 people have been infected with the corona virus in Manipur and 218 of them have died.