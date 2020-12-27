Manipur was known for rebellion, bandh and blockade, but now militant organizations have joined the mainstream: Shah

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Northeast India is in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has brought a lot of development in the area. Shah, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several projects in Hapt Kangjeibung here, said that the Modi-led BJP government has given a new identity to the region which is realizing a new era of development. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: From Akbar, Guru Govind Singh to Kashmiri Saffron, know 10 big things about PM Modi

He said that earlier Manipur was known for rebellion, bandh and blockade, but now most militant organizations have joined the mainstream and those who have not joined the mainstream will join it with the efforts of the BJP government.

Shah, while in power, attacked the Congress for not solving the problems of Manipur and said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state has been growing on the path of progress for the last three years. The Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister has given the people of Manipur the greatest gift in the form of 'Inner Line Permit' (ILP) which they have received without asking.

Shah said, “Modiji realized that Manipur does not have an Inner Line Permit, whereas other states around it have it which is an injustice to the original inhabitants and they have led the way.”

He said, “It was a matter of great satisfaction for us when Manipur received ILP on 11 December 2019”. ILP is an official travel document issued by the concerned state government to an Indian citizen to travel to a protected area for a limited period.

Shah arrived here from Guwahati on Sunday afternoon in the last leg of the three-day visit to the northeast. He laid the foundation stone for seven projects, including the Medical College at Churachandpur. Apart from this, he inaugurated the Thoubal dam and dedicated the Bishnupur-Thoubal-Kasom Kullen road to the common people.