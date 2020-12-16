Manish Sisodia said – “UP government school vs Delhi government school” challenge is accepted, tell me where to debit

new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Now on December 22, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will go to Lucknow. According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the ministers of Uttar Pradesh have openly challenged them to debate on the issue of education. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has accepted the challenge of seeing government schools in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday, “I accept this challenge. I am coming to Lucknow on 22 December. You tell me when and where to debit. ” Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal’s entry in UP’s politics, said- ‘AAP’ will contest assembly elections in 2022

At the same time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Yogi ji sees only the Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party sitting awake while sleeping. Yogi ji, the great work on our corona is being discussed in the street mohallas of UP. Like you, we do not do fake corona tests. The rest of Manish is coming to Lucknow on 22 December to debate at the invitation of your minister. ” Also Read – Kejriwal announces fast, says Amarinder Singh – First, stabbing the back of farmers and doing drama

Sisodia said, “The challenge of an open debate on the government school of Uttar Pradesh versus the government school of Uttar Pradesh was given by the BJP ministers on Tuesday. We accept this challenge. I am coming to Lucknow for an open debate on December 22, tell me where to come. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers hunger strike today, Kejriwal will also keep fast on the demand for repeal of all three agricultural laws

Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi of Aam Aadmi Party also tried to surround the Uttar Pradesh government on this subject. He said, “We accept the challenge of an open debate on the government schools of Uttar Pradesh versus the government schools of Delhi. Coming to Lucknow for open debate on 22 December. Now just to see that Yogi and his ministers do not turn away from open debate. “

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “UP ministers should just show 10 government schools which they have done well in the last 4 years. I would like to see those schools. The Kejriwal model also forced the Yogi government to discuss education. “

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the upcoming 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this on Tuesday. Kejriwal has appealed that the people of UP give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance.

(Input: language)