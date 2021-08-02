Manish Wadhwa (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Manish Wadhwa (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Manish Wadhwa is an Indian actor and voice over artist. He’s most up to date for his characters inside the serial Chandragupta Maurya, Paramvatar Shri Krishna, and Hero-Gayab Mode On and Dansh. He received the Absolute best Actor in Lead Position (Jury) award at Indian Small screen television Awards 2012 for his potency as Chankya in Consider TV’s provide Chandragupta Maurya.

Start & Early Lifestyles

Manish Wadhwa was once born on 23 April 1972 in Ambala Cantonment, Ambala district of Haryana. He did his training at Shishu Niketan Faculty, Haryana, and graduated from Prahladrai Dalmia Lions Faculty, Mumbai. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Trade.

Bio

Actual Title Manish Wadhwa Career Actor and Voice artist Date of Start 23 April 1972 Age (as in 2021) 49 Years Start Position Ambala Cantonment, Ambala district, India Nationality Indian House The town Ambala Cantonment, Ambala district, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title No longer Identified

Father : Title No longer Identified



Spouse : Priyanka Wadhwa

Son : Ashrit Wadhwa

Daughter : Vanshika Wadhwa

Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Wadhwa made his debut with the film Primary Phir Aaoongi inside the 12 months 1998. Within the similar 12 months, he acted inside the film Bewafa Qatil in 1998. He gave the impression inside the movie Dr. Mukta as Rajiv inside the 12 months 2000. In 2001, he acted inside the film Rahul as Rohit. Wadhwa performed inside the movie The Hope inside the 12 months 2004. He gained featured inside the Indian epic biographical struggle movie Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero as Col. Inayat Kiani in 2004. He starred inside the hit film Padmaavat as Gandharvasen in 2018. He has performed a large number of movies like Baa Baa Black Sheep in 2018, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.

In the meantime Manish began his occupation with the television serial Amrapali as Ajatshatru inside the 12 months 2002. He gave the impression inside the television {sequence} Kohinoor as Kali inside the 12 months 2005. Within the 12 months 2007, he acted inside the tv {sequence} Mano Ya Na Mano as Vikram Bhargav and Vineet Bhargav. In 2012, Wadhwa rose to popularity through playing lead serve as of Chanakya in Chandragupta Maurya. Later he moreover gained choice to destructive serve as of Kans in Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Amal Nanda/Dansh in Hero Gayab Mode On.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Shishu Niketan Faculty, Haryana Faculty Prahladrai Dalmia Lions Faculty, Mumbai Instructional Qualification B.Com Debut Tv : Amrapali (2002)



Movie : Primary Phir Aaoongi (1998)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 10″ Ft Weight 90 Kg Frame Form Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 36 inches

Biceps: 16 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black (*He loves to be bald) Leisure pursuits Studying and Travelling

Non-public Lifestyles

Manish Wadhwa gained married to Priyanka Wadhwa. The couple has two kids a daughter named Vanshika Wadhwa and a son named Ashrit Wadhwa.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Marriage Date No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Manish Wadhwa

Manish Wadhwa was once born and presented up in Mumbai.

Manish gave the impression in a variety of television finds like Chandragupta Maurya from 2011 to 2012, Tujhko Pukare in 2005, Mano Ya Na Mano in 2007, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero in 2004.

In 2009, he starred inside the tv serial Shaurya Aur Suhani as Takshak.

From 2009 to 2010, he gave the impression inside the tv serial Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke as Nirbhay Choudhary broadcasted on Big name Plus.

He lent his voice inside the movie Hanuman as Indra and Madari in 2005.

He gained featured in 150 episodes of Sony Leisure serial Peshwa Bajirao as Balaji Vishwanath.

Manish gained ITA Award for Absolute best Actor in a Unfavorable Position.

He gained awarded the Apsara greatest actor award.

He got the Big name Guild Award for Absolute best Actor in a Drama Sequence.

Wadhwa is a well being freak and gives equivalent time to meditation and yoga parallel to the fitness center.

