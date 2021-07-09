Manishajith Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Manishajith is a well-liked actress featured in Tamil motion pictures and serials. She entered the cine trade in 2004 with the comedy tune/Drama film, Gambeeram which was once launched beneath the directional credit of Suresh. Nanbargal Kavanathirku (2013) is the film the place she debuted as a lead. She won her profession’s leap forward with the position of Pavithra within the Colours Tamil serial Uyire. She did a lead position within the Amman serial (2021) that airs on Colours Tamil.

Manishajith Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Manishajith Actual Title Manishajith Nickname Manishajith Career Actress Date of Start 01 January 1993 Age 28 (as of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Jithendran

Mom: Padmini Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Kids NA Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Bachelor of Historical past Faculty GS Hindu Upper Secondary Faculty, Srivilliputhur Faculty Madras College (Correspondance) Spare time activities Tune and Dance Start Position But to be up to date Homeland But to be up to date Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Manishajith’s Respectable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/manishajithofficial

Attention-grabbing info about Manishajith

She is an excessively giant fan of famend actor Kamal Haasan.

In February 2020, she fell down because of dizziness all through the taking pictures time of Uyire serial which were given her hand fractured.

serial which were given her hand fractured. Viswasam is her favorite film.

Motion pictures Record

Gambeeram – 2004

– 2004 Alti

Kadalai Poda Oru Ponnu Venum

Andal

Vindhai

Kamarakattu

Inaya Thalaimurai

Vannakili Bharathi

Yenakinnum Kalyanam Aagala

V1 Film (2019)

Serials Record

Uyire – 2020 (Function: Pavithra)

– 2020 (Function: Pavithra) Amman – 2021

Manishajith Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Manisha Jith,

Manishajith

Manishajith

Manishajith

Manishajith Formative years Pictures

Manishajith

Manishajith

Manishajith Pictures

Manishajith Pictures

Manishajith in Saree

Manishajith Pictures

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar