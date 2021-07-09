Manishajith Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Manishajith is a well-liked actress featured in Tamil motion pictures and serials. She entered the cine trade in 2004 with the comedy tune/Drama film, Gambeeram which was once launched beneath the directional credit of Suresh. Nanbargal Kavanathirku (2013) is the film the place she debuted as a lead. She won her profession’s leap forward with the position of Pavithra within the Colours Tamil serial Uyire. She did a lead position within the Amman serial (2021) that airs on Colours Tamil.

Manishajith Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Manishajith
Actual Title Manishajith
Nickname Manishajith
Career Actress
Date of Start 01 January 1993
Age 28 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Jithendran
Mom: Padmini
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Bachelor of Historical past
Faculty GS Hindu Upper Secondary Faculty, Srivilliputhur
Faculty Madras College (Correspondance)
Spare time activities Tune and Dance
Start Position But to be up to date
Homeland But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Manishajith’s Respectable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/manishajithofficial

Attention-grabbing info about Manishajith

  • She is an excessively giant fan of famend actor Kamal Haasan.
  • In February 2020, she fell down because of dizziness all through the taking pictures time of Uyire serial which were given her hand fractured.
  • Viswasam is her favorite film.

Motion pictures Record

  • Gambeeram – 2004
  • Alti
  • Kadalai Poda Oru Ponnu Venum
  • Andal
  • Vindhai
  • Kamarakattu
  • Inaya Thalaimurai
  • Vannakili Bharathi
  • Yenakinnum Kalyanam Aagala
  • V1 Film (2019)

Serials Record

  • Uyire – 2020 (Function: Pavithra)
  • Amman – 2021

Manishajith Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Manisha Jith,

