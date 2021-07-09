Manishajith Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Manishajith is a well-liked actress featured in Tamil motion pictures and serials. She entered the cine trade in 2004 with the comedy tune/Drama film, Gambeeram which was once launched beneath the directional credit of Suresh. Nanbargal Kavanathirku (2013) is the film the place she debuted as a lead. She won her profession’s leap forward with the position of Pavithra within the Colours Tamil serial Uyire. She did a lead position within the Amman serial (2021) that airs on Colours Tamil.
Manishajith Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Manishajith
|Actual Title
|Manishajith
|Nickname
|Manishajith
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Start
|01 January 1993
|Age
|28 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Jithendran
Mom: Padmini
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Bachelor of Historical past
|Faculty
|GS Hindu Upper Secondary Faculty, Srivilliputhur
|Faculty
|Madras College (Correspondance)
|Spare time activities
|Tune and Dance
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Homeland
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Manishajith’s Respectable Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/manishajithofficial
Attention-grabbing info about Manishajith
- She is an excessively giant fan of famend actor Kamal Haasan.
- In February 2020, she fell down because of dizziness all through the taking pictures time of Uyire serial which were given her hand fractured.
- Viswasam is her favorite film.
Motion pictures Record
- Gambeeram – 2004
- Alti
- Kadalai Poda Oru Ponnu Venum
- Andal
- Vindhai
- Kamarakattu
- Inaya Thalaimurai
- Vannakili Bharathi
- Yenakinnum Kalyanam Aagala
- V1 Film (2019)
Serials Record
- Uyire – 2020 (Function: Pavithra)
- Amman – 2021
Manishajith Pictures
Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Manisha Jith,
