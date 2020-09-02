Manjhi, who boarded the NDA boat, said – will stay with Nitish, RJD said – go where you will go

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi made a formal announcement today that his party Hindustani Awam Morcha will be part of the NDA from Thursday, ie, September 3. Taking a dig at Manjhi’s return to the NDA, RJD leader and spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that, JDU had insulted Jitan Ram Manjhi, he has forgotten and today Manjhi is going with him after taking a sip of insult. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Preparation to field LJP candidates against JDU, convened meeting

The RJD leader said that during the Lok Sabha elections, the helm of the Grand Alliance was in the hands of Jeetan Ram Manjhi, but he sank the boat of the Grand Alliance. Mrityunjay Tiwari said that Manjhi will now come with us again after sinking NDA's Naiya.

Let us know that on Wednesday, former CM Jitanram Manjhi has formally announced it, taking the decision to formally go with the NDA and said that we will work for NDA as partner of JDU, not merge with JDU. We will work as the Alliance of NDA. We have not placed any condition regarding the seat in the assembly. Since Nitish ji is part of NDA, we are also partners of NDA, but we will remain close to Nitish Kumar.

Jitan Ram Manjhi said that no discussion has been held with the NDA about seats. We will solve it later by sitting. Manjhi said that he will put forth his full effort to win the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections. In response to a question asked in relation to contesting elections himself, Manjhi said that if his leaders, activists and people of JDU want, I will definitely contest elections, but I believe that after 75 years of age, a person in active politics Should not be.