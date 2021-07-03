Manju Warrior’s Techno Horror ‘Chathur Mukham’ Set For An OTT Unencumber!!

South India’s first techno horror movie ‘Chathur Mukham’ is launched on Zee5. Directed by way of Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, Chathur Mutham delves right into a nightmare the place over-reliance and acceptance of generation flip the protagonist’s lifestyles into horrific hell and your highest buddy into the worst enemy.

Unencumber Chathur Mukham

The techno horror hit theaters in April; it took the loads to theaters, however as the second one wave worsened, the movie needed to be pulled, and the makers promised to re-release it later. However as theaters stay closed with the looming worry of the 3rd wave, the makers have offered the virtual and tv rights to the movie to Zee5, and it’s going to be launched at the platform quickly.

Chathur Mukham Main points

Chathur Mukham has been decided on for the twenty fifth Bucheon Global Implausible Movie Pageant in South Korea. It’s going to be showcased within the Global Implausible Crimson sections of the competition. The movie stars Manju Warroor, Sunny Waine and Alencier Ley Lopez within the lead roles. It’s written by way of Abhayakumar Ok and Anil Kurian.

Chathur Mukham Trailer

Chathur Mukham’s trailer was once launched on April 2, which garnered over 2,444,696 perspectives and may also be seen under: