“Mank” Costumer Trish Summerville on Working with David Fincher

Costume designer Trish Summerville, who has beforehand labored with David Fincher on “The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Lady,” says she was very excited when she discovered the director needed to do a full challenge in black-and-white. The one time she had ever tackled crafting costumes was in flashback sequences, not a full-length function. And who higher to do it with than Fincher?

In “Mank,” Fincher takes audiences again to the golden age of Hollywood as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) units out to put in writing “Citizen Kane.”

Summerville says her strategy was “studying what his [Fincher’s] notion of black-and-white was. We had info to maneuver ahead with, but it surely was actually him zoning in on precisely what that was going to seem like and precisely how he was going to gentle it.”

Moreover, Summerville had a bonus — she was recreating seems to be primarily based on real-life individuals and had entry to a whole lot of images and supply materials. That was notably true of Marion Davies, performed by Amanda Seyfried.

One look was impressed by {a photograph} Summerville noticed of Davies posing in entrance of a automotive. Within the photograph, Davies is standing subsequent to the operating board of the automotive, sporting a coat with a silver mink fur collar. Summerville discovered an ideal second to recreate the coat for a scene the place Davies is leaving MGM Studios.

The coat was crafted in a muted powdery blue, utilizing a pale dusty periwinkle wool crepe. The fur used within the movie is fake to imitate a minx, and Summerville painted it to offer it extra depth.

“He graciously put on 15 kilos for ‘Mank,’” she says of Gary Oldman, who performed the titular character. For the reason that movie passed off over a time period, she used his waistline and the way excessive he wore his pants to point out the passing of time. “We go from the ’30s to 1942 with him, in order he received older, the trousers received decrease and decrease beneath his stomach.” The addition of suspenders helped body Mank’s stomach.

Summerville notes Mank wasn’t essentially the most fashionable of males. She says, “He would have saved his finest swimsuit for a funeral or a marriage, in order that’s why we’ve his nicest swimsuit and most pulled collectively on the funeral.”

Over time, Summerville says she has discovered about Fincher’s authenticity to a challenge and script. “Lots of his stuff is so timeless. The factor I discovered from him is the best way to actually present the life within the characters and preserve issues very genuine and entertaining whereas staying very true to the character.”

Watch the complete interview with Summerville under.