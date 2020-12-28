Manmohan, Pawar were in favor of agricultural reforms under Congress rule, failed due to political pressure: Agriculture Minister Tomar

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday that the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to improve agriculture during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, but could not implement them due to ‘political pressure’. He also said that the Narendra Modi government will not take any decision that is harmful for farmers and poor. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi spoke on the foundation day of Congress, ‘The present conditions of the country are like before independence’

Tomar was addressing representatives of 11 farmer organizations who came from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir to show their support for the new agricultural laws.

An official statement citing what was said during the meeting with the farmers' representatives said, "All positive steps taken to improve the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were opposed by some sections." However, these reforms have been very helpful in changing the picture of the country. "

The Agriculture Minister said that the government is negotiating with the protesting farmers to end the deadlock. He said, “Some forces are trying to use the shoulders of the farmers to fulfill their plans.”

The Agriculture Minister claimed, “During the UPA rule, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to improve the agriculture sector. However, due to political pressure, his government could not take a decision. “

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in New Delhi that the government should take the farmer movement seriously. Tomar also said that previous governments, agricultural scientists, agricultural organizations and chief ministers had recommended and supported reforms in agriculture.

Representatives of 11 farmer organizations met Tomar at the NASC campus in Pusa here, including Kisan Indian Union (Delhi), Rashtriya Annadata Union (Uttar Pradesh), Krishi Jagran Manch (West Bengal) and Maharashtra Krishak Samaj.

With this, the number of farmer organizations supporting the new agricultural laws has reached nearly two dozen so far.

On December 30, the government has called 40 farmers’ organizations protesting against the new agricultural laws for the next round of talks on all relevant issues. The government’s move on Monday aimed to find a “logical solution” to the deadlock over the new laws.

It is noteworthy that thousands of farmers have been camping on the borders of Delhi for more than a month. They are demanding the withdrawal of three new agricultural laws. Most of these farmers are from Punjab and Haryana.

