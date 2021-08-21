Mann Hai Bajind (Zee Marathi) 2021: Forged, Get started Date, Telecast Time, Actual Identify

Mann Hai Bajind is a Marathi TV serial from Zee Marathi. This can be a tale in keeping with a robust couple and dating.

Let’s Test Out the serial Get started Date, Forged Identify, Time table, Wiki and so on. It is going to be to be had at the Zee Marathi channel and the Zee5 app to observe on-line. The beginning date is 23 August and the telecast time is 7.00 PM.

Serial Tale

The plot revolves round an awesome romantic couple. They pass paths and fall for every different. Will they have the ability to cross over tricky moments in lifestyles?

Mann Hai Bajind serial solid has Shweta Kharat, Vaibhav Chavan and so on. It comes to the tale of a romantic couple.

Mann Hai Bajind Forged (Zee Marathi)

Arbaj Shaikh

Tanaji Galgunde

Vaibhav Chavan

Shweta Kharat

23 August 2021

Telecast Time

Monday to Saturday at 7.00 PM