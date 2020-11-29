Mann Ki Baat: In the midst of the farmer movement, PM Modi said a big thing about the agriculture bill, he said – now farmers …

new Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation in protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Parliament gave legal reforms to agricultural reforms after much deliberation that gave farmers “new rights and new opportunities”. Also Read – PM kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Do not do this urgent work before December 1, then this time the seventh installment will not be in the account

Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ program, “New dimensions are being added to agriculture and allied things in India. The agricultural reforms of the past have also opened doors to new possibilities for farmers. Farmers had some demands over the years and every political party had promised to fulfill them at some time, but they were never fulfilled. ” Also Read – Mann ki Baat: PM Modi said on agriculture law- Farmers’ old demands are fulfilled, stay away from rumors

The Prime Minister said, “Parliament after much deliberation gave legal shape to agricultural reforms. These reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers, but have also given them new rights and opportunities. ” Also Read – Corona India Latest Update: Nearly 500 people died of corona in 24 hours, number of infected reached 94 lakhs

Significantly, the three agricultural bills passed by the Parliament in the monsoon session have been implemented as laws after the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind, which many opposition parties including Congress are opposing and many farmers have taken to the streets.

In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi told the countrymen that the ancient statue of Goddess Annapurna, stolen from a temple in Varanasi around 1913, is being brought back to India from Canada.

Along with this, the Prime Minister asked the educational institutions to adopt new, innovative methods and create a creative platform to connect the alumni. He also called on the alumni to keep doing something for their institutions.

Modi greeted the countrymen on the day before Guru Nanak Jayanti, congratulating Guru Parv, “The Sikh community across the world started the tradition of langar, which was started with the inspiration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, during the time of Corona virus epidemic of humanity. Has served. ”

He said that the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November last year was very historic. Modi said, “I will cherish this thing in my heart throughout my life.”

The Prime Minister also referred to museums and libraries, saying, “Today many museums and libraries in the country are working towards making their collections completely digital”. Work is underway to start 10 digital galleries.