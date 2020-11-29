Mann ki Baat LIVE: Mana’s program to start shortly, PM Modi can discuss these issues

Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi will address the country once again in a while from now through the Mann Ki Baat program. Today, the 71st episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program will be presented. The country is going through many deep problems at this time. On one hand, the farmers have come out on the roads regarding the agricultural bill, on the other hand the corona virus continues to wreak havoc. The people of the country are eagerly waiting for the coronavirus vaccine at this time. It is believed that in today’s message PM Modi will give a message on all these big issues. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi will address the country through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am amid the farmers’ movement

From his first term, PM Modi gives his opinion on different issues to the public through radio program Mann Ki Baat and asks people for new suggestions. Today 18 editions of Mann Ki Baat 2.0 will be broadcast, whereas they have now a total of 71 episodes of this program. Earlier, PM Modi addressed the country on 25 October through Mann Ki Baat.

