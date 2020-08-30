Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’: The country is fighting on many fronts during the Corona period















































































































































Mann Ki Baat Live Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again putting his Mann Ki Baat in front of the country through the Mann Ki Baat program. This is the 68th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. This program of PM Modi will be broadcast in AIR and Doordarshan. Let me tell you that on August 18, PM Modi sought suggestions from the public for today’s program. Also read – PM will address the country today through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, can talk on these issues

The fourth phase of unlocking is going to start in the country from September 1, in which it is expected that PM Modi can give his suggestions to the country on the process of unlocking the country. At this time, the cases of corona are increasing rapidly, PM can also speak about this in front of the people of the country. Earlier, on 26 July, PM Modi gave his talk in front of the country through the Mann Ki Baat program. Also Read – Industrial park to be built in PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and Yogi’s stronghold, know where places will be developed

PM Modi to address nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today Also Read – NEET, JEE Exam 2020: Letter of more than 150 academics to PM Modi, said- delay in exam will affect the future of students Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/zl66RNa0dy pic.twitter.com/0vgh6BBsAg – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 30, 2020

Since the formation of the government in 2014, PM Modi continuously listens to the people of the country through the Mann Ki Baat program and listens to and examines his suggestions. Now that the country is going through a period of corona virus crisis, even today, there is a lot of hope that today’s message of PM can be only around the corona virus. In his message, PM Modi can once again talk of self-reliant India.