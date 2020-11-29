Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am amid farmer movement

new Delhi: There is a lot of anger in the farmers about the new agricultural law in the country and thousands of farmers are camping in the national capital Delhi. In the midst of all this, PM Modi will once again address the nation through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program at 11 am. PM Modi also sought suggestions from the public for today’s program. Also Read – Corona vaccine to be made soon in India, CEO of Serum Institute said – is in the process of applying for license

Let us tell you that this is the third time when the seeds of opposition of the Prime Minister PM Modi will put his point in front of the country with 'Mann Ki Baat'. The Agricultural Laws Bill was passed in September and when PM Modi had a program of 'Mann ki Baat' in September, farmers in Haryana and Punjab were opposing it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. pic.twitter.com/XYj1QVDhj3 – ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

From his first term, PM Modi gives his opinion on different issues to the public through the radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and asks people for new suggestions. Today 18 editions of Mann Ki Baat 2.0 will be broadcast, whereas they have now a total of 71 episodes of this program. Earlier, PM Modi addressed the country on 25 October through Mann Ki Baat.

In today’s program, PM Modi can talk about the issue of farmers through Mann Ki Baat, in addition to this, PM can also put some new things on the corona vaccine in front of the country. Let us tell you that on Saturday, PA Modi visited three major corona vaccine centers of the country and spoke to the doctors on the progress of the vaccine.