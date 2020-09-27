Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi said- Agriculture sector showed strength in difficult times, know the important things of speech

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) is addressing the country through the program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today. This is the 69th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio program. Earlier, PM Modi addressed the countrymen on 30 August through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. This program is being broadcast on AIR, Doordarshan’s entire network and Narendra Modi App. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi in the Mann Ki Baat program- ‘Pandemic also worked to bring people closer’

10 important things about PM’s speech Also Read – PM Modi’s trust to the world – India’s vaccine production capacity will lift the whole humanity out of this crisis

1- PM Modi once again asked for 2 yards distance i.e. social distancing in the program. He said that it has become an essential requirement in the Corona era. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Full speech at UNGA: PM Modi said- How long will India be kept away from the decision-making structure of the United Nations?

2- PM Modi said that the epidemic has united the family. During this time, the family members should take time in the week and decide the subject matter of the story and everyone should be engaged in finding a story about that subject and told. The PM said that I, the one who tells the story, will urge everyone. We are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Can we propagate in our stories as many inspiring incidents of the period of complete slavery in the stories!

3- PM Narendra Modi said in his address that during the difficult times of the Corona era, our agricultural sector has shown its strength in the country. He said that we have a saying here that, as much as one attaches to the ground, he is equally adamant in the biggest storms. The example of this is our agricultural sector which set a live example and showed its strength even in difficult times.

4- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking on the surgical strike, said that it was about four years ago that the whole world saw the courage, bravery and boldness of our soldiers. Our brave soldiers had only one goal, to protect Mother India and protect Bharat land at all costs.

5- The PM said that 3-4 years ago, fruits and vegetables were excluded from the purview of APMC in Maharashtra. This decision has changed the situation of fruit and vegetable growers in Maharashtra. Sri Swami Samarth Farm Fertilizer Company limited (group of farmers) is the best example of this.