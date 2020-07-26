Mann Ki Baat: PM said, Pakistan had tried to grab the land of India by following big plans.

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the countrymen in the Mann Ki Baat radio program today said – Today is 26 July and today is very special day. Today is ‘Kargil Vijay Divas’. 21 years ago, on this day, our army hoisted the flag of India’s victory in the war of Kargil. India can never forget the circumstances in which Kargil war took place. Pakistan had laughed with great enthusiasm for grabbing India’s land and diverting attention from its internal strife. India was then an attempt to have a good relationship with Pakistan, but it is said that no one has a reason to mislead everyone, which is the nature of tax interest. Also Read – More than 48 thousand new corona cases, patients figure crossed 13.85 lakh for fourth consecutive day

The PM said, you can imagine – the enemy sitting on the high mountains and our army fighting from below, our brave soldiers, but the victory was not of the height of the mountain, but the high valor and true valor of the Indian forces. PM said, Friends, at that time, I also got the privilege of going to Kargil and seeing the valor of our soldiers, that day is one of the most precious moments in my life.

The PM said, I urge the youth of the country to share the stories of our jabbers associated with the Kargil Vijay today, about the sacrifice of valor-mothers, share with each other.

Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts: PM Modi during 'Mann ki Baat' on #KargilVijayDiwas

PMA said, I, on behalf of all the countrymen today, bow to our brave soldiers as well as their mothers, who gave birth to the true sons of Mother India. Friends, I urge you. PM said, you must visit the website http://gallantryawards.gov.in, there you will get a lot of information about our brave mighty warriors and their might.

PM said, Friends, what Atal ji had said to the Red Fort during the Kargil War, it is very relevant for all of us even today. The PM said, Atal ji had said that the Kargil war gave us a second mantra – this mantra was that, before taking any important decision, let us think, whether this step of ours, to honor that soldier Corresponding, who sacrificed his life in those inaccessible hills.

The PM said, in the circumstances of war, what we say, it has a very strong impact on the morale of the soldiers who are standing on the border. We should never forget this.

PM said, sometimes without understanding this, we promote such things on social media which do great harm to our country. Sometimes curiosity continues to tame. Know this is wrong – they keep doing it.

The PM said, nowadays, wars are not fought only on the borders, they are fought simultaneously on many fronts in the country, and, every countryman has to decide his role in it.

The PM said, for the past few months, the way the whole country has united and fought against Corona, has proved many fears wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better than other countries, as well, the death rate from corona in our country is also much lower than most countries of the world.

The PM said, the threat of corona has not been postponed. We need to be very vigilant. Masking the face or using a pot, two yards away, frequent hand washing, spitting anywhere, taking care of cleanliness – these are our weapons that can protect us from corona.

PM said- I will urge you whenever you feel trouble due to mask, mind you

So, for a moment, remember those Doctors, remember those nurses, those of our Corona Warriors

Recall

The Prime Minister said, positive approach always helps to turn disaster into opportunity, disaster into development. We are also seeing at the time of Corona, how the youth and women of the country have started some new experiments on the strength of talent and skill.

PM Modi said- Many women self help groups in Bihar have started making masks with Madhubani painting, and by the time they have become very popular. This Madhubani mask not only promotes its tradition in a way, but also giving employment to the people with health.

PM Modi said- India is changing. There was a time when, in sports or other fields, most people were either from big cities or

Famous families or from famous schools or colleges. Now, it is very different. PM said, our youth from villages, small towns

And coming forward from normal families. New heights of success are being raised. These people make new dreams come true

They are moving forward in the midst of crises. We also see this in the results of board exams.

PM Modi said – across the seven seas, thousands of miles away from India is a small country, named ‘Suriname’.

Today, more than a quarter of the people in Suriname are of Indian origin. Do you know, ‘Saranami’, one of the common languages, is also a dialect of ‘Bhojpuri’. Modi said- Recently Mr. Chandrika Prasad Santokhi has become the new President of Surinam, he attended the PIO, Parliamentary conference held in 2018. I congratulate Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi. With the Veda in his hand, he said – I chanted Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and further chanted, “Om Agarte Vratapate Vratam Charishyam Tachchekeme Tanme Radhyatam. Idhamahnrutat Satyamupamy. “

PM said- My dear countrymen, this is also the season of rain. Last time also I told you that, in the rainy, the risk of dirt and disease from them increases, the congestion in hospitals also increases, therefore, you should pay very much attention to cleanliness. Things that increase immunity, keep taking Ayurvedic decoction, etc. PM said, in the time of corona infection, we should stay away from other diseases, we should not have to go round the hospital, we have to take full care of it.

The PM said, I request to our youth, to all the countrymen – let us pledge freedom from the epidemic on Independence Day. Pledge for a self-reliant India. Pledge to learn and teach something new. Pledge to perform your duties.

During his program, the PM also spoke to the students of various states of the country, who performed well in difficult situations.