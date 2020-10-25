Mann Ki Baat: PM to address the nation today through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will address the nation today at 11 am through Mann Ki Baat program. This will be the 70th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. Earlier, on 27th of last month, the Prime Minister addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat program. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Owaisi claims- PM Modi wants to make BJP MLA in Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar …

Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat

Please tell that you can see the sign language version of 'Mann Ki Baat' program on DD Bharati. In addition, regional editions of the program have been re-broadcast by the respective regional stations of All India Radio immediately after the broadcast of the PM and at 8 pm on the same day.