Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi will address the nation today through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will address the nation at 11 am today through 'Mann Ki Baat' program. This will be the 69th episode of Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio program. Earlier, PM Modi addressed the countrymen on 30 August through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program. This program will be broadcast on AIR, Doordarshan's entire network and Narendra Modi App.

Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pvilHfbrMy

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

During his last Mann Ki Baat program, Prime Minister Modi had learned ‘Vocal for Local’ as well as war from Corona. Prime Minister Modi said that Corona will lose only when you are safe, it is necessary to follow the ‘two yards mask is necessary’.

Apart from this, PM also talked about local toys. The PM had said that now is the time for everyone to have a vocal for local toys. Come, we make some new types of good quality toys for our youth. The toy should be the one in whose presence childhood blossoms as well. We make toys that are also environmentally friendly.

Apart from this, he also talked about farmers. He had said, ‘Our farmers have proved their strength even in the difficult conditions of Corona. This time sowing of kharif crop in our country has increased by 7 percent over last year.