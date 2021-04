In this instance, the protecting measures, which might be SOPs, if we execute them like dressed in a masks, the use of hand sanitizer, but even so keeping up bodily distance or averting get together, then we will additionally carry out our day by day paintings neatly. .

~ Physician Naveed Nazir Shah.

– Mann Ki Baat Updates Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) April 25, 2021