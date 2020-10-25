Mann Ki Baat Today: PM Modi appeals to the country- ‘Burn even the names of one diya soldiers’ Learn 10 special things of the program

Mann Ki Baat Today: PM Modi is once again addressing the country through Mann Ki Baat. This is the 70th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. PM Modi started his address by congratulating the countrymen on the ‘Dussehra festival’. Earlier, on 27th of last month, the Prime Minister addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat program. It is being broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. Explain that in his last address, PM Modi had given his talk on many issues including the new agricultural law. The PM had said that he has the power to sell his fruits and vegetables, anywhere, to anyone, and this power is the basis of his progress. Learn ten special things of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Also Read – PM used to say that those who wear thongs will walk in airplanes, but where did Corona go during the crisis: Soren

Expressing sorrow over the impact of Corona on festivals, PM Modi said- Previously, in Durga pandal, there used to be so much crowd for darshan of Maa – there was a very fair, but this time it could not happen. Earlier, big fairs were also held on Dussehra, but this time their form is also different. "

– In this crisis time of Corona, we have to work with restraint, we have to be modest.

– Vocal For Local- This festival of festivals and the vibrancy of the market are related to each other, but this time when you go shopping, remember your resolution of ‘Vocal for Local’. When buying goods from the market, we have to give priority to local products. ‘

– ‘In Lockdown, we have got to know those close associates of the society, without whom, our life would have been very difficult – sweepers, home-working siblings, local vegetable people, milkmen, security guards. ‘