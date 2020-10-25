Entertainment

Mann Ki Baat Updates: PM gives ‘Vocal for Local’ message- appeals to soldiers to burn a lamp in the house

October 25, 2020
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat program. At the beginning of the program, PM Modi congratulated the people of Dussehra. Prime Minister Modi once again said that it is now the festival season. During this time people will go shopping. The PM said that while shopping for festivals, remember the ‘Walk for Lockle’ resolution and give priority to local products. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi will address the country today through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program

While wishing Vijayadashmi to the soldiers of the country, Prime Minister Modi said that this time also burn the names of soldiers posted on a diya border in Diwali. PM Modi said that he should follow social distance during festivals and maintain dignity.

This is the 70th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. Earlier, on 27th of last month, the Prime Minister addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat program. Explain that in his last address, PM Modi had given his talk on many issues including the new agricultural law. The PM had said that he has the power to sell his fruits and vegetables, anywhere, to anyone, and this power is the basis of his progress.

Please tell that you can see the sign language version of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on DD Bharati. In addition, regional editions of the program have been re-broadcast by the respective regional stations of All India Radio immediately after the broadcast of the PM and at 8 pm on the same day.

