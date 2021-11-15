Mannu Bhandari, who wrote ‘Mahabhoj’ and ‘Aapka Bunty’, kicked the bucket on the age of 91

New Delhi: Eminent Hindi creator Mannu Bhandari has died in a non-public health facility in Gurgaon. She was once 91 years previous. Mannu Bhandari wrote well-known novels like ‘Mahabhoj’ and ‘Aapka Bunty’. There may be mourning within the literary global because of the demise of Mannu Bhandari.Additionally Learn – Khushwant Singh’s novel known as obscene, requested to take away it from railway stall

Mannu Bhandari was once sick for the previous few days. His daughter Rachna Yadav advised over the telephone, “She was once sick for approximately 10 days. He was once present process remedy at a health facility in Haryana, the place he breathed his remaining this afternoon. ,

Rachna advised that the remaining rites of Mannu Bhandari might be carried out on Tuesday on the cremation floor on Lodhi Street, Delhi. Born on April 3, 1931 in Bhanpura, Madhya Pradesh, Bhandari was once the spouse of well-known litterateur Rajendra Yadav. She additionally served as a instructor within the prestigious Miranda Area Faculty, Delhi.