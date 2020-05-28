Manny Jacinto Joins Nicole Kidman in ‘9 Perfect Strangers’ at Hulu – Variety

Manny Jacinto is the most recent identify to be added to the “9 Perfect Strangers” sequence at Hulu.

The “Good Place” star joins beforehand introduced solid members Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman.

The present, which was greenlit by Hulu in Could 2019, is predicated on the guide of the identical identify by “Large Little Lies” creator Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that guarantees therapeutic and transformation as 9 pressured metropolis dwellers attempt to get on a path to a greater way of life. Watching over them throughout this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a girl on a mission to reinvigorate their drained minds and our bodies. Nonetheless, these 9 “excellent” strangers don’t know what’s about to hit them.

Jacinto will play Yao, a bright-eyed man-kid with a hipster vibe. After a life and demise encounter with Masha, Yao finds himself as her proper hand man at Tranquillum, a wellness resort with uncommon practices. He’s deeply dedicated to Masha’s self-improvement strategies and teachings and is in completely in her thrall.

The actor is greatest identified for taking part in Jason Mendoza on “The Good Place,” which completed its four-season run earlier this yr. Jacinto, who’s repped by Alchemy Leisure, CAA, Principals Expertise and McKuin Frankel, will subsequent star reverse Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in “Prime Gun: Maverick,” which is presently slated for a Dec. 23 launch.

“9 Perfect Strangers” reunites a big chunk of the crew behind “Large Little Lies.” Kidman will government produce in addition to starring, with “Large Little Lies” government producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and David E. Kelley. Kelley each hooked up to exec produce.Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will function co-writers and co-showrunners. Kidman, Papandrea, and Kelley are additionally collaborating on the upcoming HBO restricted sequence “The Undoing,” which was delayed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will government produce through Made Up Tales. Kidman and Per Saari will government produce for Blossom Movies. Moriarty, Kelley, and Butterworth will even government produce. That is additionally the most recent mission from Blossom Movies, Made Up Tales, and Endeavor Content material. The present is slated to debut on Hulu in 2021.

Deadline first reported the casting information.