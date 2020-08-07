Manoj Sinha sworn in as LG of Jammu and Kashmir, what will be his priority, know

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha took the oath of office of the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Geeta Mittal administered the oath of office and secrecy to Manoj Sinha at Jammu Bhavan. Faruk Khan and Besar Khan, advisors of former lieutenant governors, as well as Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmed Lave, BJP Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir party leader Ghulam Hasan Mir were also present on the occasion. Also Read – GC Murmu appointed as new CAG of the country, left the post of Deputy Governor a day earlier

Manoj Sinha, 61, who has political skills as well as administrative ability, has been given this important responsibility by the Central Government. Sinha will take charge on 10 August. Please tell that after the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Manoj Sinha has been given this responsibility. Murmu has been made the Comptroller and Auditor General on Thursday.

Now the first responsibility of Manoj Sinha will be – to restore the political activities in the Union Territory smoothly. Manoj Sinha, who is known for his clean image and a clean leader, won the 1996, 1999 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has been a railway minister in the cabinet of PM Modi government. His political experience will help in harmonizing between the Center and the Union Territory.

The central government has placed the main priorities in ensuring direct rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley to New Delhi and since Manoj Sinha has been the Minister of State for Railways in the Modi government (2014-2019), he will be able to do a better job in this direction.

Born in Mohanpurwa village in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Sinha is an MTech degree holder from IIT-BHU and during his tenure he has done many development works on railway lines in Ghazipur, Ballia, Azamgarh and Mau.