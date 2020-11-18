Manoj Tiwari told Arvind Kejriwal, Salutations Chief Minister, BJP encircles AAP

new Delhi: Chhath Puja festival has started in the country. But due to the epidemic spreading in the country, Chhath Puja is prohibited in many states in public places. In such a situation, people are forbidden to do Chhath Puja in public places, rivers, ghats in Delhi too. In such a situation, the BJP has now opened a front against the Kejriwal government. Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari has heard Arvind Kejriwal very clearly on this matter. Also Read – Chhath Puja Guidelines / UP / Bihar / Jharkhand / Maharashtra / Delhi: States issued guidelines for Chhath Puja, know

Manoj Tiwari attacked Kejriwal's government and called Kejriwal even salt-free. On the other hand, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that he will write a letter to the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor asking them to reconsider the decision. Manoj Tiwari tweeted with his official Twitter handle, writing – Amazing salt is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. By following the social distancing rules of COVID, you will not let Chhath do the false drama and ask your people to ask the guidelines center. So tell, what guidelines were allowed to serve these 24 hours alcohol, say CM.

Let me tell you that the shortage of money with state governments not only in Delhi but in the whole country has started during the epidemic. In such a situation, liquor shops have been opened long ago in the capital Delhi. When these shops were opened for the first time, people flouted the rules of social distancing and thousands of people were seen standing in queues outside liquor shops.

On one hand, while Manoj Tiwari surrounded Kejravi, on the other hand, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jai Prakash called on the ban on Chhath Puja in public places to write a letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to reconsider their decision and Chhath will request permission to worship.