Mansoor Ali Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Films, Pictures

Mansoor Ali Khan is a Tamil movie actor, who has seemed in lots of Tamil movies. He has seemed basically in supporting roles. He additionally acted in few Malayalam and Telugu Films. He has steadily performed in antagonist roles or even a couple of lead roles. He additionally were given a leap forward position because the antagonist within the Tamil Cinema business by way of the R.Ok. Selvamani directorial Captain Prabhakaran (1991), which was the blockbuster. ON 10 Would possibly 2021, Mansoor has been hospitalized as a result of a block within the kidney owing to the presence of a giant stone. As according to the classes, all checks had been taken as he’s getting able for surgical treatment.

