Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

March 5, 2020
British novelist Hilary Mantel unveiled the general installment on Wednesday of her Tudor trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith’s son who rose to be King Henry VIII’s most sturdy adviser best to fall from grace and meet a grotesque end.



