Manthrikam Serial (Asianet): Solid, Get started Date, Actual Names, Watch On-line

Manthrikam is a Malayalam drama TV serial from Asianet. The channel is again with a practical circle of relatives tale. The lead solid contains Pallavi Gupta, Monalisa and so on. That is the Malayalam dubbed model of the Nazar serial from Famous person Plus.

The serial get started date is 9 August 2021. It is going to be to be had at the (Asianet) channel and the Hotstar web site to observe on-line. Its telecast time is Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM.

Tale

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a witch. She sustains existence from different residing beings. She enters the lifetime of more than one people. Issues take a flip as she fights for survival. Will she prevail within the venture?

Manthrikam Solid (Asianet)

Monalisa

Resham Prashant

Pallavi Gupta

Sreejita De

Niyati Fatnani

Harsh Rajput

Ritu Chaudhary

Amit Kaushik

Ashita Dhawan

Kapil Soni

Jatin Bhardwaj

9 August 2021

Watch Manthrikam Serial On-line on Hotstar