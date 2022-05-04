Manu Ginobili’s confessions: Eminem’s insults, his coffee with Maradona and the “memorable non-encounters” with Michael Jordan

Emanuel Ginobili told the story of when Eminem insulted him and the San Antonio Spurs in Detroit.



every time you speak Emanuel Ginobili He does it with his freshness, spontaneity and without the pressure of professional basketball in which he knew how to excel at the highest level. winning with San Antonio Spurs four rings in the NBA. The 44-year-old from Bahia has nice stories to tell about his 24 seasons as an athlete, such as his “non-matches”, as he defined them, with Michael Jordanor the emotion of a coffee with Diego Maradona… Although the finding on this occasion was the insults he received from eminem.

He just entered the NBA Hall of Fame and in his years in the United States he played in stadiums with celebrities and especially from the entertainment world when he visited the Los Angeles Lakers. But he remembered a game in Detroit in which the aforementioned singer insulted his team in a playoffs.

“Sometimes someone comes to congratulate you on the court and you say ‘fuck it’, and it’s an honour. In the finals they get very close to you. For example, when we played with the visiting Lakers you would see Jack Nicholson, Andy García o Beyoncé sitting in the front row. I also remember one of Eminem fucking us in Detroit. She was behind the bench, in the third row, with her little hand up, swearing at us, it was a remarkable thing. A time when Eminem was everywhere. That has happened, but I do not remember a remarkable person who has approached to ask for something, ”he recalled in an interview with Everything Happens (Urbana Play 104.3 FM).

If it is about international figures, he talked about how those first contacts with his idol of all time were, Michael Jordan: “The year of my debut was Jordan’s last and I imagined some ‘one on one’ with him. I came from an injury and I missed the first game. I see Jordan from afar, when he played for the Wizards, he was in his forties and I was a total rookie. And in the second game I said ‘yes here…’ I played five seconds (laughs). I was on the same court, I received the ball and I threw a banana from half court and Jordan was on the other end. The first half ended and Pop (Gregg Popovich) didn’t play me anymore. He (Popovich) never found out what he had done to me and for me it was a very serious offense. He needed me for five seconds and he didn’t give me more. The court is 28 meters, the closest I had him (to Jordan) was 16″.

Emanuel Ginobili remembers when he had his first contacts with Michael Jordan. Also, the day he met Diego Maradona.



He also told how it was to face other NBA idols like Kobe Bryant: “You don’t think about it much. In my first game it was against Kobe and he is a year younger than me and he had just been a two-time champion at that time. We were scouting and before the game Pop says, ‘what were we going to do to defend ourselves?’ And he told me ‘you are Kobe’ and I said ‘fuck it’”.

“The Jordan thing was different because I had the life-size poster in my room, I had others shooting free throws, or doing this or that, and I would talk to him at night. My brothers left and I was left alone in that room and at times I spoke to him. He was a mythical character, more than real. That first contact was shocking because that contact materialized”, He stressed about Air, about which he told another anecdote: “Once I was in the hotel before playing against the Charlotte Hornets (Jordan owns that franchise) and the elevator opened and he was there. I stuttered and couldn’t bring myself to ask him anything. Then I ran into him a couple of times there on the pitch, but nothing more”.

Manu confessed that he would have wanted to have more chances to meet Jordan on a court, despite some insult from the former shooting guard: “I would have gladly accepted, even though I would not have had any chances, not even at 40 (Jordan’s) . I would have liked, even if it was to defend him in the low post, hit him a little in the ribs, do something to him to see what would happen, but I didn’t have him even close. My not meeting my idol was memorable”.

In addition, he talked about how it was the day he met Maradona, who invited him to his television program in 2005, “La noche del Diez”. “I met him on his show and the day before we had coffee and there I choked a little on what I was eating. I was already a little ‘famous’, I had already been a champion, but when he was walking with Diego he cut the tension with a knife. Diego’s presence was captivating and hypnotic”.

Manu Ginóbili won four rings in the NBA (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

MORE MANU PHRASES

The Chinese fan who ignored him. “In China (Olympic Games) there was one with the 20 of the Spurs, original. I play dumb and we’re going to greet him with Chapu (Nocioni) and he had no fucking idea who I was. We went to greet him wanting to have an epic meeting and it didn’t work.

His children and basketball. “My children play, but very relaxed. At one point they went to an academy that was more demanding, but they chose to do it more calmly. His idols are LeBron, the other Duran and the little one chooses anyone. They are the idols of the twins.”

NBA actual. “Today the NBA is riskier and I would have preferred this rhythm. In my time I was more conservative. It was practically another sport and today I would have liked it very much”.

Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets): “It was very strange and even a little frustrating, seeing and cheering for someone who later doesn’t have the chance to show everything he can give.. With Facu I played two Olympic Games and I know what he is made of and everything he can give. He is one of those I would like to always have on my team. That he has been left without playing the playoffs and very little the games in the regular phase, it is complicated and it must be difficult for him to keep a cool head. It was a difficult year and it requires a lot of mental energy”.

Luca Vildoza (Milwaukee Bucks): “It was a total surprise. I did not expect it at all and a door was opened to be in a very good team with chances of being champion. You have to wait and wait to be able to play a few minutes when there are advantages, but you never know what can happen here. The series are long, he looks good, fit, healthy, so let’s see how the season ends and what will happen to his future.”

