Manuel Lanzini started the year with the best goal of the date in the Premier League

If there is a competition in the world of sports that does not understand parates, it is the Premier League. To the acquaintance Boxing Day which takes place the day after Christmas, the activity in the most competitive league on the planet resumed on the first day of 2022. Matchday 21 began with an agonizing victory for the Manchester City about him Arsenal as a visitor and was followed by an enormous performance of Manuel Lanzini with his West Ham in front of Crystal Palace to bend it 3-2 in the Selhurst Park.

The footballer emerged in River Plate started as a starter for the second consecutive game and showed once again that at a good level it is the hook that the players need. Hammers. The duel opened 22 minutes into the first half with a goal from the Jamaican nationalized English striker Michail Antonio. Few plays after the kickoff, the 28-year-old midfielder received on the edge of the area and put together a beautiful play to extend the score: foot on foot, he barely lifted the ball and volleyed to break Vicente Guaita’s goal.

Before reaching halftime, Jarrod Bowen He fell into the box and referee Darren England took a penalty for West Ham. Lanzini, with the number 10 on his back, took charge of the execution from 12 steps and with a powerful cross shot he scored 3-0 for the visit. So far in the 2021/22 season, Manu scored four official goals in the Premier League. His victims were Manchester City, Chelsea and two in the cross that was played this Saturday.

Far from his moment of irregularity where constant injuries left him out of the field of play, Lanzini begins 2022 with an impeccable performance with the dream of sneaking into the final roster of Lionel Scaloni for the Qatar World Cup to be held between November and December. Although he begins relegated in the fight for a place, the start that Manuel had is a positive sign with a view to his next performances in England football.

With this victory, West Ham climbed to fifth place in the Premier League with 34 points and remains 19 points behind leader Manchester City. However, the large number of games postponed due to the coronavirus outbreaks in the different campuses generated chaos in the table with many clubs with pending matches.

THE SUMMARY OF CRYSTAL PALACE 2 – 3 WEST HAM

