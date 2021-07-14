Manvi Chugh (Ullu Actress) Age, Wiki, Biography, Collection, Photographs – Newzpanda

Manvi Chugh is an Indian movie actress who predominantly works within the Hindi sequence, TV ads, brief motion pictures. She is widely recognized for Dev Anand, Yeh Hai Mohabbtein, Chandrakanta, and extra. She additionally acted as a daring actress within the Ullu internet sequence together with Charmsukh, Woodpecker, Riti Rawaj Love Competition. Manvi Chugh did some ads like Moto G, Lakme, and extra.

Manvi Chugh Biography

Title Manvi Chugh
Actual Title Manvi Chugh
Nickname Manvi
Career Actor
Date of Beginning February 15, 1994
Age 27 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal Leo
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Taking part in, Tune, Making Movies
Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Manvi’ Legitimate Social Media Profiles

Fb : But to be Up to date
Instagram : instagram.com/thisismanvi
Twitter : But to be Up to date

Manvi Chugh Photographs

Manvi Chugh Ullu Actress Age
Manvi Chugh Hot Images
Manvi Chugh Hot
Manvi Chugh Wiki
Manvi Chugh Web Series
Manvi Chugh Movies

