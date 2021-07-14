Manvi Chugh (Ullu Actress) Age, Wiki, Biography, Collection, Photographs – Newzpanda

Manvi Chugh is an Indian movie actress who predominantly works within the Hindi sequence, TV ads, brief motion pictures. She is widely recognized for Dev Anand, Yeh Hai Mohabbtein, Chandrakanta, and extra. She additionally acted as a daring actress within the Ullu internet sequence together with Charmsukh, Woodpecker, Riti Rawaj Love Competition. Manvi Chugh did some ads like Moto G, Lakme, and extra.
Manvi Chugh Biography
|Title
|Manvi Chugh
|Actual Title
|Manvi Chugh
|Nickname
|Manvi
|Career
|Actor
|Date of Beginning
|February 15, 1994
|Age
|27 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|Leo
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Taking part in, Tune, Making Movies
|Beginning Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Native land
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Manvi’ Legitimate Social Media Profiles
Fb : But to be Up to date
Instagram : instagram.com/thisismanvi
Twitter : But to be Up to date
Manvi Chugh Photographs
