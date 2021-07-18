Manvi Chugh (Ullu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Collection, Photographs

Manvi Chugh is a Bollywood actress who was once basically observed within the Hindi collection, TV advertisements, quick movies. She is widely known for Dev Anand, Yeh Hai Mohabbtein, Chandrakanta, and extra. She additionally featured as a daring actress within the Ullu internet collection together with Charmsukh, Woodpecker, Riti Rawaj Love Competition.

Manvi Chugh Biography

Identify Manvi Chugh Actual Identify Manvi Chugh Nickname Manvi Occupation Actor Date of Delivery February 15, 1994 Age 27 as of 2021 Zodiac signal Leo Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Enjoying, Track, Making Movies Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian

Manvi Chugh Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/thisismanvi/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Info of Manvi Chugh

She is an avid canine lover.

Manvi Chugh did some advertisements like Moto G, Lakme, and extra.

Manvi Chugh Photographs

Take a look at one of the most fresh photographs of actress Manvi Chugh,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable