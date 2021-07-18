Manvi Chugh (Ullu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Collection, Photographs

Manvi Chugh is a Bollywood actress who was once basically observed within the Hindi collection, TV advertisements, quick movies. She is widely known for Dev Anand, Yeh Hai Mohabbtein, Chandrakanta, and extra. She additionally featured as a daring actress within the Ullu internet collection together with Charmsukh, Woodpecker, Riti Rawaj Love Competition.
Manvi Chugh Biography
|Identify
|Manvi Chugh
|Actual Identify
|Manvi Chugh
|Nickname
|Manvi
|Occupation
|Actor
|Date of Delivery
|February 15, 1994
|Age
|27 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|Leo
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Enjoying, Track, Making Movies
|Delivery Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Place of birth
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Manvi Chugh Professional Social Profiles
instagram.com/thisismanvi/
Twitter: But to be up to date
Fb: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Info of Manvi Chugh
- She is an avid canine lover.
- Manvi Chugh did some advertisements like Moto G, Lakme, and extra.
Manvi Chugh Photographs
Take a look at one of the most fresh photographs of actress Manvi Chugh,
