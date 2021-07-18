Manvi Chugh (Ullu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Collection, Photographs

Manvi Chugh (Ullu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Collection, Photographs

Manvi Chugh is a Bollywood actress who was once basically observed within the Hindi collection, TV advertisements, quick movies. She is widely known for Dev Anand, Yeh Hai Mohabbtein, Chandrakanta, and extra. She additionally featured as a daring actress within the Ullu internet collection together with Charmsukh, Woodpecker, Riti Rawaj Love Competition.

Manvi Chugh Biography

Identify Manvi Chugh
Actual Identify Manvi Chugh
Nickname Manvi
Occupation Actor
Date of Delivery February 15, 1994
Age 27 as of 2021
Zodiac signal Leo
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Enjoying, Track, Making Movies
Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Manvi Chugh Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/thisismanvi/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Info of Manvi Chugh

  • She is an avid canine lover.
  • Manvi Chugh did some advertisements like Moto G, Lakme, and extra.

Manvi Chugh Photographs

Take a look at one of the most fresh photographs of actress Manvi Chugh,

