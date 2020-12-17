Many angry Congress leaders can meet Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, a leader’s plan behind the scenes

Congress latest news: Some leaders in the group of 23 leaders who have written letters demanding active leadership and comprehensive organizational change in the Congress may meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. Sources say that the scope of reconciliation may increase after the meeting of these leaders with Sonia Gandhi. Let me tell you that Kamal Nath’s plan is being told to bridge the inner gap of the Congress. Also Read – Congress said- Supreme Court also rejected the petition related to Dr Kafeel, now Yogi government should apologize

Congress sources say that some such leaders may also meet Sonia, who have been angry with the party for a long time, although they are not among the leaders who signed the letter.

During the meeting, the situation is not clear yet for the presence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, although Priyanka is also believed to be playing an important role in this latest development.

Sources said that former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has an important role in preparing the role of meeting of these leaders with Sonia Gandhi and he will also attend this proposed meeting on August 19. Kamal Nath met Sonia a few days ago.

Let me tell you that in the last August, 23 Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding to be the active president of the party and make a comprehensive organizational change. Many Congress leaders took this as a challenge to the party leadership and especially the Gandhi family. Many leaders also demanded action against Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Even after the dismal performance of the Congress in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in some states, Azad and Sibal had openly criticized the party’s style of functioning and demanded a comprehensive change in it. After this, he again came under the target of many Congress leaders.