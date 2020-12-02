Entertainment

Many borders of Delhi closed, Delhi Traffic Police Advisory, use these routes going to Noida

December 2, 2020
Delhi Traffic News Alert: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the FarmerProtest in the country’s capital Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police has given information about alternative routes in the advisory issued. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Efforts to remove barricades on Delhi-UP Border, movement will continue on Singhu Border

Delhi’s border border, Jharoda border, Jhatikara border are closed for any traffic movement. The Badusarai border is open for movement of two-wheelers only. Also Read – Indian Railways Latest News: Due to farmer movement, Railways has canceled many trains, see details

According to Delhi Traffic Police, the Noida-link road on the Chilla border is closed due to the Gautam Budh Nagar gate of the farmers. Also Read – Farmer Movement: Disputed statement of Union Minister VK Singh, said – Many people do not see farmers in pictures

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid Noida-Link Road to go to Noida and use NH-24 and DND instead of Noida. Chilla Border on Noida-Link Road is closed for traffic due to protest by farmers.

Let me tell you that due to the agitation of farmers in the last several days, the traffic movement has to be closed on the Tikari border, Jharoda border, Jhatikara border. The police has been suggesting some diverted and alternative routes.

