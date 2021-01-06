Many claims about Pandit Nehru in Pranab Mukherjee’s book – Nepal wanted to merge with India, but…

new Delhi: Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee has included many shocking facts in his autobiography ‘The Presidential Years’ book. In such a situation, many claims have also been made about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, one of which claims that Nepal wanted to merge with India but the then Prime Minister Pandit Nehru rejected this proposal of merger. It is mentioned in the book that this proposal was given to Nehru by the King of Nepal, Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah, but Nehru turned it down. However, Pranab da said in his book that if Indira Gandhi were in place of Pandit Nehru, she would not have done so. Also Read – Year End 2020: Many big leaders of the country are no more, they left their memories in the year 2020

Chapters in the book ‘The Presidential Years’. 11 Pranab Mukherjee, in the name of My Prime Ministers, has said that Raja Bir Bikram Shah had proposed to Nehru to merge Nepal into India and make it a province of India. But the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru rejected it. Pranab Mukherjee further wrote that if Indira Gandhi was in place of Nehru, she would have done the same with Nepal as she did with Jasa Sikkim. She does not know this opportunity at all. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee’s son said to stop the publication of Pranab Mukherjee’s book, Abhijeet-Sharmistha’s fight over the publication of Pranab Mukherjee’s fight, twitter, daughter opposed

Pranab Mukherjee has mentioned many interesting things and stories in his book about Pandita Nehru. He wrote in his book that Pandit Nehru had dealt with Nepal in a diplomatic manner. He told that when King Bir Bikram of Nepal asked Nepal to make India a province, then Nehru told King Bir Bikram that Nepal is an independent nation and it should remain so. Also Read – The Presidential Years: Due to this, Abhijeet, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, wants to stop the publication of his father’s last book

Pranab Mukherjee has written about former Prime Ministers and Presidents of India that after the same party, the perceptions of many Prime Ministers may be different. Each Prime Minister had his own style of functioning. Lal Bahadur Shastri was such a Prime Minister who was completely different from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.