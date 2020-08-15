Many countries including Russia, Bhutan have given best wishes on Independence Day, thanks to PM Modi and Foreign Minister

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday thanked the foreign ministers of Russia, Bhutan, Maldives, Lithuania and Latvia for wishing them on the 74th Independence Day of India. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said in a tweet that India has tried to be a permanent example of democracy and development in the region and the world and has now become. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir will soon get chief minister, government in preparation for holding elections; PM said- process of delimitation is going on

Replying to his tweet, Jaishankar said that their bilateral relationship is a shining example of 'neighbor first'.

Thank you FM @abdulla_shahid. Our relationship is a shining example of Neighborhood First- for both of us. https://t.co/HNIRv3pCCZ – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2020

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also wished Jaishankar on India’s Independence Day. He thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his best wishes and said that India attaches immense importance to the extraordinarily close and time-tested relationship.

Thank you FM Lavrov and @mfa_russia for your good wishes on our Independence Day. We greatly value our exceptionally close and time-tested relationship. https://t.co/xpPebCBZP0 – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2020

Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted, “I would like to wish Independence Day to all Indians.” I will pray that your great country is strong and powerful. ” Replying to Dorji’s tweet, Jaishankar said, “Your warm feelings reflect the unique relationship between the two countries.”

Thank you @FMBhutan. Your warm sentiments reflect our unique relationship. https://t.co/GL13kPg1xP – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2020

His counterparts in Latvia and Lithuania, Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius, also greeted him on Independence Day. Jaishankar thanked both the leaders.

Thank you FM @LinkeviciusL for the good wishes from the people of Lithuania on India’s Independence Day. https://t.co/AGyZSiC9a8 – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2020

World leaders greet Modi on India’s Independence Day

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, many world leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the people of India have a lot to be proud of. Modi responded to the wishes of leaders of many countries on Twitter.

He told Netanyahu, “Thank you, my dear friend Netanyahu and the people of Israel, for the best wishes on Independence Day.” The Israeli Prime Minister’s affection for India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly strong relations with Israel. “

Thank you, my dear friend @netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. @IsraeliPM‘S special affection towards India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel. https://t.co/dsufH1O2Fs – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

The Prime Minister of Australia, in his best wishes, said that the deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is based on trust, respect and shared values.

To this, Modi said, “Thank you Australia.” Thank you, Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Thanks for the Independence Day wishes. I fully agree with what my friend, Prime Minister Morrison said about the India-Australia friendship. May it grow in the coming years and contribute to global peace and progress. “

Thank you Australia. Thank you PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Grateful for the Independence Day wishes. Fully agree with what my friend, PM Morrison says about India-Australia friendship. May it keep growing in the years to come and, contribute to world peace and progress. https://t.co/HMkihp9HHF – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

Prime Minister of Nepal K.K. P. Sharma Oli, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother and President of the country Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotte Tshering also offered their best wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day. The Prime Minister thanked all these leaders. Oli also had a telephone conversation with Modi.

Thank you PM @kpsharmaoli Ji for the Independence Day wishes. https://t.co/BGnQYPDTus – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

In response to the Sri Lankan President’s greeting message, Modi said that the people of India cherish the Independence Day greetings from their Sri Lankan sisters and brothers and wish that the two countries work together for the welfare of their citizens will continue.

The people of India cherish the Independence Day greetings from their Sri Lankan sisters and brothers. Thank you President @GotabayaR. May our nations keep working together for the benefit of our citizens. https://t.co/v6Sz3M38dw – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020