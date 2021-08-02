Many former Akali Dal leaders who got here to Delhi from Punjab joined BJP

Many former leaders of Akali Dal joined BJP in Delhi celebration administrative center: नई दिल्ली: A number of leaders of Punjab’s major opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, together with Amanjot Kaur Ramuwalia, daughter of former Union Minister Balwant Singh Ramuwalia, joined the BJP on Monday. In this system arranged on the celebration headquarters within the nation’s capital, the leaders of Punjab took the club of BJP.Additionally Learn – Speech of Bihar Minister in Maharashtra – Running in Bihar could be very difficult for us… we need to bear so much

Within the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP Basic Secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam and Nationwide Basic Secretary Tarun Chugh on the celebration headquarters within the nation's capital, Amanjot Kaur Ramuwalia, but even so Akali Dal's Nationwide Group Secretary Gurpreet Singh Shahpur, former Akali Dal handiest. Vice President Chand Singh Chatha, Chetan Mohan Joshi, some of the founding individuals of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration and previous district president of Gurdaspur of Akali Dal Baljinder Singh Dhakoha joined BJP.

In this instance, Union Minister Shekhawat mentioned that the becoming a member of of those leaders in BJP signifies which course the wind is blowing in Punjab. "We will be able to all take a look at in combination to make sure that the results of the Punjab elections is available in choose of the BJP," he mentioned. He alleged that some political events wish to come to energy in Punjab within the title of farmers and with weapons on their shoulders.

Welcoming all of the leaders to enroll in the BJP, Gautam mentioned that the folks of Punjab are deeply saddened via the best way some political events are conserving the glory of the Charter below the guise of farmers’ agitation and there’s no peace and peace within the state. For this, his eyes are mounted on High Minister Narendra Modi.