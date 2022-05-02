Many hate Dark Souls II, but I have all these reasons to defend that it is a great game

You’re listening to that melody, it’s Majula’s. You are crying before that tree, it is a fallen giant. You are frightened before that picture that exudes darkness. It’s Nasandra. You want to hug that fallen king for love. It’s Vendrick. And all this is Dark Souls II, a huge work that we should learn to understand without comparing it with the other Souls.

Dark Souls II is one of those cursed games, hated on social media and often labeled as worst of souls. At launch he was praised by the press, but many players ended up seeing more flaws than virtues. And he has them, of course. There are areas where the game places enemies in a desperate way, hit boxes aren’t always as smooth as we’d like, and their world construction often seems made by a drunk monkey. But in return it has one of the most beautiful plot backgrounds of all Fromsoftware games, memorable locations and epic combats with a very interesting narrative load. Today we talk about why, in Dark Souls II, the good outweighs the bad. And I would love for those of you who are fans of the game like me, to tell me your favorite moments in the comments. Put the hate aside. It is time to love what is, for many, this jewel of video games.

The reason Dark Souls II came out with the aforementioned problems was because its development turned out to be bumpy. Hidetaka Miyazaki was creating Bloodborne, and the ballot for this sequel fell mainly to Yui Tanimura. Beside him was Tomohiro Shibuya and someone who, like the pygmy from Dark Souls, is often forgotten: Naotoshi Zin. Naotoshi is the original founder of Fromsoftware, the person who handed over the baton to Miyazaki at the company’s management; but it is more than that. He is a wonderful designer. In it is the original DNA of the company, that of King’s Field, and that shows in Dark Souls II. That is why Yui Tanimura, although criticized, is such an interesting director. His ideas straddle Naotoshi’s past and Hidetaka’s future. One of the most powerful ideas that makes this a great game is the use of water. yes you are listening to Majula’s music…

In Dark Souls II there is a theme that is also powerful in Elden Ring: the mysterious and dark that comes from across the ocean. And it is a subject that, in fact, is very Japanese. Having been an isolationist country in the past and cut off from the world, it is curious that the great changes that Drangleic has undergone come from across the ocean as well. That sea is in Majula, it filters through the different rivers in the game, we fight in a pirate port, we travel to a prison built on an island and we arrive at a beautiful flooded temple. Water functions as a masterful thread through history, it carries the weight of the world and guides us. Water is an invader that merges with local nature, as if to say that it is inevitable that what is outside enters and mixes with what we know. This concept is reinforced by the genius of a mysterious character: Pharros the Wanderer.

Dark Souls 2 is wet, because water is the driver of history

We can find the Pharros stones and decide where we want to use them. In doing so, some doors or others are opened, certain mechanisms are activated or deactivated, and sometimes these work against us or in our favor. It’s superb how Dark Souls II play with us with these items. We save them and are afraid to use them, but suddenly we find ourselves in the ruins of the Gates of Pharros, and we realize that we will never get that many. And the water covers everything. It is a moment that seems sublime to me because uncertainty is not only created through combat, but through objects. That same idea is found in the branch of yesteryear fragrant. We have to choose very well which characters we use it with, because it destones them, allows us to talk to one or the other and unlocks paths. These are ideas very typical of King’s Field, very classic role-playing, and that we have never seen so hard in a soulsUnfortunately.

To these great ideas is added the way to continue with the story of the original game. Manus’s hand has fragmented into five parts, one for each finger. And from them five daughters of darkness have been born. This lore continues in Dark Souls III, because it’s a wonderful idea, and it echoes in Elden Ring as well. The formidable thing is how the love relationship between one of them, Nashandra and King Vendrick is built, which, for love, becomes hollow. The encounter we have with him is overwhelming. He is a big man, but he is down, defeated and we have to hit him over and over again until he reacts. And all for love. These strong feelings have not only directed the design of the monarch, but also that of the two great protagonists of all the lore of Souls and Elden Ring: giants and dragons. Ah, the giants.

The Giants symbolize nature and kindness. Dragons are wisdom and strength. But both are defeated and dominated by human pettiness. When a giant dies, he becomes a tree that dreams, and we can travel to that dream to learn about his past. The dragons, for their part, have been the object of dire experiments with Aldia, and the title even suggests that they both come from the same being. The game handles this very finely as the Abyss and darkness continue to hang in the air. And is that what is Drangleic with respect to Lordran? Well, perhaps, a dark, misshapen and sinister mirror of the world inhabited by Gwyn. Precisely for this reason, his broken and disjointed world ends up fitting so well with his own design, because it is a universe as hurt as a nightmare.

From Dark Souls II to Elden Ring. Without one, the other would not exist.

The validation by Hidetaka Miyazaki himself that Yui Tanimura’s work was good is found in the fact that he was chosen as co-director of Elden Ring. The stone keys and imps, the underground rivers that run through the Midlands, the presence of a volcano on which a fortress stands, and many other ideas come from Dark Souls II. In Elden Ring the fingers do not become people, but yes they are part of the lives of the characters most relevant of the game, there are battles with a lot of puzzle touch and a lot of care to make the background music relevant and exciting. There is even a lot of rupturing and separation between zones, causing that feeling of disconnected connection that you also have in Dark Souls II.

And there is more. In unused game files it has been found that it was intended to be possible to travel to the dreams of some characters, as we have done in Dark Souls II. The contributions to how to tell stories in a Souls do not end here. In this sequel we’ve had a lot of boss fights that were perfect communicative still lifes; a priori simple battles but with a great message. The marauding mage and his congregation found in Brightstone Cove Tseldora is a sketch of the fight against Rennala in the Elden Ring. Both tell us about the same thing through a game structure with a lot of narrative load. Because I think that this has been the great value of Dark Souls II and Yui Tanimura: providing Fromsoftware with new aesthetic elements with which to make their stories as opaque as they are interesting.

For me Dark Souls II is an unforgettable gameFor all this, for me Dark Souls II is an unforgettable game. Your world keeps rumbling in my heart. Majula is the best place to rest in a video game. I still find it brilliant to put a hole in his very heart, because holes also have a void, like this beautiful place. Majula is stopped in time, in a constant twilight, like them, who are stopped without knowing if they are alive or dead. Honestly, I wish they would let Yui Tanimura create again in her style and freely. I want to see how he himself would evolve what started with this sequel. And I know perfectly well that I am not mentioning the DLC of the game, which are formidable. I’m not doing it precisely for that reason, because I think Dark Souls II is very good even without counting them. Those three content additions gave us lofty, harsh dungeons, new tales of dragons, the realization that all kings fall, and the story of Nashandra’s sisters, and I love them, but we can’t use them to say that the base game deserves the sorry for them. So now that you’re done with Elden Ring it’s the perfect time to discover this gem. The king is waiting for you. They are about 180 hours of play, enjoy them.