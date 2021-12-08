Many politicians together with President, High Minister expressed grief over the demise of CDS Basic Bipin Rawat, know who stated what

Bipin Rawat Dies: Leader of Protection Group of workers in helicopter crash close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (CDS) Basic Bipin Rawat (Basic Bipin Rawat) And he gave up the ghost. The Indian Air Pressure has showed the demise of CDS Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 others within the helicopter crash. The entire leaders together with President Ram Nath Kovind, High Minister Narendra Modi, House Minister Amit Shah have condoled the demise of Basic Bipin Rawat.Additionally Learn – Bipin Rawat Dies: CDS Basic Bipin Rawat passes away, his spouse additionally dies in helicopter crash; IAF issued observation

It’s deeply painful for me to be informed of the lack of lives within the chopper crash. I sign up for the man electorate in paying tributes to every of those that died whilst acting their responsibility. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved households. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, 'Stunned and pained via the premature death of Basic Bipin Rawat and his spouse Madhulika ji. The rustic has misplaced one in every of its bravest sons, my condolences to his circle of relatives.

As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat labored on various sides with regards to our military together with defence reforms. He introduced with him a wealthy revel in of serving within the Military. India won’t ever overlook his remarkable provider. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat was once an excellent soldier. A real patriot, he very much contributed to modernising our military and safety equipment. His insights and views on strategic issues have been remarkable. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. percent.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Deeply anguished via the unexpected death of Leader of Defence Group of workers Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 different Armed Forces staff in an especially unlucky helicopter twist of fate lately in Tamil Nadu. His premature demise is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the rustic. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Indian Air Pressure proclaims the death of CDS Basic Bipin Rawat at the side of 12 others in chopper crash percent.twitter.com/8Ebrz6OoQZ – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Allow us to tell that except for Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse, his protection assistant, safety commandos and Indian Air Pressure staff have been within the helicopter. A tweet from the Indian Air Pressure stated, “It’s with nice feel sorry about that Basic Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on board the helicopter have misplaced their lives on this twist of fate.”