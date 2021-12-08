Many politicians together with President, High Minister expressed grief over the demise of CDS Basic Bipin Rawat, know who stated what

Bipin Rawat Dies: Leader of Protection Group of workers in helicopter crash close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (CDS) Basic Bipin Rawat (Basic Bipin Rawat) And he gave up the ghost. The Indian Air Pressure has showed the demise of CDS Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 others within the helicopter crash. The entire leaders together with President Ram Nath Kovind, High Minister Narendra Modi, House Minister Amit Shah have condoled the demise of Basic Bipin Rawat.

Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes: Rajnath Singh knowledgeable PM Modi concerning the twist of fate, Protection Minister additionally visited CDS Rawat's area

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, 'Stunned and pained via the premature death of Basic Bipin Rawat and his spouse Madhulika ji. The rustic has misplaced one in every of its bravest sons, my condolences to his circle of relatives.

On the identical time, High Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Leader CDS Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 others within the helicopter crash. PM Modi tweeted, I’m deeply saddened via the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, wherein we’ve got misplaced Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse and different staff of the Armed Forces. He served India diligently. My condolences are with the bereaved households.

PM Modi additional wrote, Basic Bipin Rawat was once a very good soldier. A real patriot, he contributed immensely within the modernization of our military and safety equipment. His perception and outlook on strategic issues have been remarkable. I’m deeply saddened via his demise.

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply saddened via the unexpected death of Leader of Protection Group of workers Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 different Armed Forces staff in an excessively unlucky helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu lately. His premature death is an irreparable loss to our military and nation.

Allow us to tell that except for Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse, his protection assistant, safety commandos and Indian Air Pressure staff have been within the helicopter. A tweet from the Indian Air Pressure stated, “It’s with nice feel sorry about that Basic Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on board the helicopter have misplaced their lives on this twist of fate.”

