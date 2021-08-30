Many rivers flowing above the risk mark in Bihar, the potential of floods higher

Rivers are in spate because of incessant rains in Bihar. Rivers in Bihar are flowing above the risk mark. In line with the guidelines, Ganga was once 100 cm underneath the risk mark at Dighaghat in Patna on Sunday. However there’s a chance of 13 cm build up in its water stage. On the identical time, the water stage of Ganga in Patna’s Gandhighat was once 16 cm underneath the risk mark. This too has the prospective to extend.Additionally Learn – Climate Forecast Delhi-NCR: Rain will proceed in Delhi-NCR, understand how would be the climate of MP, CG, Odisha

In line with the Central Water Fee, the water stage of Ganga in Kahalgaon was once 39 cm above the risk mark. The water stage in Sahebganj was once above 78 cm. On the identical time, the water stage of Punpun river in Sripalpur was once above 94 cm. The water stage of Ghaghra river has additionally higher in Siwan. The water stage of rivers is flowing above the risk mark in any respect puts like Gopalganj, Samastipur, Khagaria, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur. Additionally Learn – Yellow Alert in Uttarakhand: Heavy rain caution in Uttarakhand, Yellow alert issued in those 5 districts,

On the identical time, the water stage of Bagmati river in Darbhanga, Adhwara river, Ekmighat, Jaynagar Kamala-Balan river in Madhubani, Kosi river in Khagaria, Kosi river in Katihar has higher. In this type of state of affairs, there’s a chance of flooding. There may be nonetheless an opportunity of rain. Additionally Learn – Climate Forecast: Heavy rain in UP-Bihar, Yellow alert issued in each the states