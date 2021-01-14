‘Many Saints of Newark’ Delays Release Date Again

Audiences should wait to return to the world of “The Sopranos.” “The Many Saints of Newark,” an upcoming movie that serves as a prequel to the long-running HBO sequence, has once more delayed its big-screen debut.

The film will now open on Sept. 24, 2021 — a whole yr after initially deliberate. “The Many Saints of Newark,” which is being produced by New Line Cinemas and launched by Warner Bros., was initially set for September 2020 however was later rescheduled to March 12 as a result of of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conventional Hollywood studios have spent the higher half of final yr suspending their largest movies resulting from widespread theater closures and the final uncertainty over audiences’ willingness to return to the films after cinemas reopened. However that’s not the impetus for “The Many Saints of Newark’s” newest delay since it would debut concurrently in film theaters and on HBO Max. Warner Bros. is taking an identical course of motion with its total 2021 slate.

Precept images for “The Many Saints of Newark” started in early April of 2019 and wrapped lengthy earlier than the pandemic unfold and compelled movie units to close down. Just like the HBO present, the film filmed at Silvercup Studios in Queens and on location in New Jersey. The postponement isn’t associated to manufacturing both, although the solid and crew did should squeeze in a number of days of reshoots final September. Sources acquainted with the film say they hope the brand new fall launch date will permit it to premiere on the movie pageant circuit and higher place itself as an awards contender.

David Chase, who created “The Sopranos,” wrote the script with Lawrence Konner. Alan Taylor, one other veteran of the status crime drama, is directing “The Many Saints of Newark.” Chase and Konner are producing with Nicole Lambert.

The movie is ready within the explosive period of the Newark riots, when rival gangsters started to stand up and problem the omnipotent DiMeo crime household’s maintain over town. Michael Gandolfini will painting a youthful model of Tony Soprano, the fictional mob boss made well-known by his late father, James Gandolfini. The solid additionally contains Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen and Ray Liotta.

“The Sopranos” ran on HBO for six seasons, spanning from 1999 to 2007. The present, broadly considered one of one of the best of all time, gained quite a few Emmy Awards and different accolades over time.