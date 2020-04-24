Many supposedly grass-roots reopen sites are tied to one pro-gun lobbyist

Over the past month, apparently spontaneous protest web sites have popped up proper via the country that recommend for an end to lockdowns numerous states have mandated in an strive to curb the unfold of the coronavirus. Now, security researchers have tied a number of this apparently grass-roots job to a single specific particular person.

Aaron Dorr is a well-known activist and lobbyist who has prolonged been recognized for his advocacy of firearms possession. Over a five-hour span on April eight, he registered six domains—reopenohio.com, reopenpa.com, reopenmn.com, reopeniowa.com, reopenwyoming.com, and reopenmissouri.com—and 9 days later purchased reopentxnow.com.

He and his brothers then used a number of state-specific Fb groups, which in accordance the the Des Moines Join have a whole of larger than 200,000 followers, to energy large portions of website guests to the newly registered addresses. In flip, the domains redirected company to a bunch of state-specific gun advocacy web sites, related to Iowa Gun Owners. Each gun possession site used a particular group determine and prominently displayed banners decrying the lockdowns of their respective states.