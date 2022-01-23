“Many things are very false”: Raikkonen left Formula 1 after 20 years and made explosive confessions

Kimi Raikkonen had his debut in Formula 1 in 2001 and was champion with Ferrari in 2007 (Photo: Reuters)

Kimi Raikkonen He decided to put an end to his career in the Formula 1 two decades after its premiere in the most important division of motorsports. True to his style, the Finn did not mince words when talking about the atmosphere surrounding the great circus and had a series of explosive confessions.

“There are many things that do not make sense, at least in my head, about what happens here. All kinds of nonsense going around out there. We all know it, but nobody says it. Things I don’t even think should happen”, he raised in dialogue with the specialized site Motorsport.

“Many things are very false here. It’s good to be out. Mentally, it’ll be really nice to be out of all that shit for a while.. There is much more (shit) here than what people see from the outside,” said the 42-year-old rider who started in 2001 with Sauber Petronas and then landed at McLaren Mercedes for five years.

When arguing his explosive words, he clarified: “Money, money has changed things, like in any sport. The more money you put in, the more politics there is. In general, in any country, there are things that people never know until you are inside everything”.

Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen during 2017 (Photo: Reuters)

Kimi had his golden age between 2007 and 2009 with Ferrari, taking into account that he won the title during his first year in the emblematic team. He then decided to put his F1 career on hold for then and only re-emerged in 2012 to drive for Lotus before returning to Ferrari. “It is clear that money plays an important role, and power. I guess people want to have power, they want this and that. I think there would be many in F1 who are politicians who would do well in real politics!”, he sentenced.

Between 2019 and 2021 he decided to take his last steps aboard Alfa Romeo. “I know a lot of things that happen, but I don’t get involved. If you get involved every day, I don’t think it’s very healthy for you.”, raised. Without details about what he will do in his career from now on, the seat he left vacant will be occupied by his compatriot and former Mercedes Valtteri Bottas in the company of debutant Guanyu Zhou.

