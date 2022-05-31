Many users are dying at the hands of the easiest enemy of V Rising and those responsible do not explain it to them

Stunlock Studios has shared some curious stats from the game’s early days on sale.

V Rising is one of the games that is generating the most conversation in recent days. The vampire title Stunlock Studios was released on PC on May 17, and the success it is reaping is such that it has already sold more than a million copies in just its first days on sale in early access.

Its managers have celebrated this sales milestone on social networks, but have also taken the opportunity to share some curious statistics of what users achieved during the first week of play. For example, there is talk of more than a million castles settled, 6,181,949 creatures annihilated, 271,231 vampires killed by Nicholaus or the 4,886 times that Solarus has been defeated.

However, the latest data they throw has puzzled them. “140 of you have somehow managed to die at the hands of Wilfred the Werewolf in his human form. How?“, they write. And why should this surprise them? We explain it to you.

Wilfred is a boss who is very harmless during the dayThe fact is that Wilfred is a very dangerous final boss if we find him at night, when he transforms into his most powerful version. However, this data speaks of when users have visited him during the day, at which time he is vulnerable and harmless to all lights. With the sun up, Wilfred will hardly withstand our attacks, so it is inexplicable that 140 players have died in the face of such an insubstantial challenge.

Beyond these curiosities, there is no need to joke with V Rising, since it is one of the phenomena of the moment both on streaming platforms and on Steam. In the Valve store, the title of vampire action and survival It has been the best seller for two consecutive weeks, something difficult to achieve for most releases.

