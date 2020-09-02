Map near for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, 67 acres of land will be grand construction

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya Development Authority unanimously passed the map for the construction of the Ram temple in a meeting held on Wednesday. In this regard, the Board’s meeting Authority House Commissioner M.P. It was chaired by Agrawal, in which the map of construction of Shri Ram temple was approved by the authority board. Commissioner MP Aggarwal, Vice Chairman Dr. Neeraj Shukla, Board Member DM Anuj Jha and other members of the Board were present in the meeting. Also Read – Ayodhya Masjid Design: How will Ayodhya mosque, who will design, know details

Giving information about the board meeting, Chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority MP said that in the meeting Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust presented two types of maps. The first map was of layout which was 2 lakh 74 thousand 110 square meters. The second was a map of the Shri Ram temple, whose total covered area is 12,879 square meters. Both maps were passed unanimously. After adding their total charges, both maps will be handed over to the trust.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has filed a map of 2 lakh 74 thousand 110 square meters. It has an open area of ​​2,74,110 square meters and covered area 12,879 square meters. The trust will also have to pay development fees as well as maintenance fees, supervision and labor cess. The trust has to give Rs 2 crore 11 lakh to the authority. Apart from this, the labor department has to pay 15 lakh rupees.

This fee to be deposited by the trust is after the income tax exemption. After approval of the map from the board, the authority will issue a letter to the trust to collect the fee. The trust will deposit the money after that. The authority will submit the map to the trust only after the funds are deposited. The Trust has submitted to the Authority for the approval of the map, including the layout of about 67 acres of land, in which the Ram temple is constructed on about five acres. The layout of the rest of the land has been included so that there is no obstruction in any kind of construction in future.