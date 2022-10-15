Map websites to better understand world politics and why what happens in Ukraine and elsewhere affects us so much

Probably, the war in Ukraine, after the invasion of Russia, with the months that have come to us full of changes in our lives and in our pockets, we are probably more aware than ever that in this global world in which we live, international politics and relations between countriesAlthough they seem distant to us, they really affect us.

Understanding which countries have been colonized by France, England or Spain in the past centuries can give us a better understanding of current migratory flows; Knowing which countries have the most gas or precious minerals can help us understand why our countries form certain alliances or why the price of our various bills has risen so much; to know how Europe divided up territories creating countries from offices with a square and a square they can make us understand current wars, especially in the Middle East and in African countries…

We show you map websites where you can understand many things. Some of them are in English (in fact, we have found more of that language), but if you don’t speak this language, remember that translators like Deepl or Google translate are very useful.

13 TRICKS to get the MAX out of GOOGLE MAPS

Indexmundi





IndexMundi contains detailed country statistics, graphs and maps compiled from multiple sources. You can explore and analyze thousands of indicators organized by region, country, theme, industry sector… Most of the maps are in English, but you also have information in Spanish. To find the information you want you will see that it is very well categorized.

First choose the country you are interested in and then you can choose what information to see according to its population, according to energy (electricity, oil…), according to its economy, telecommunications, transport… In English allows you to make global comparisons as you can see on the map above.

Maps of World





In Maps of world you can search for information by categories as well as using the search engine and enter the terms of what interests you. You can see global maps with comparisons. For example, World map of minerals, producers of gold, cement, crude oil, diamonds, manganese. Or deserts of the world, jungles, forests or the languages ​​spoken in each country.

If you don’t want global maps, you can also search by countries, regions or continents.