Maradona Doc ‘The Death of God’ Nabbed by FilmSharks; Trailer, Poster Bow.

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks Int’l has snapped up worldwide gross sales rights to “The Death of God,” the much-coveted documentary about Argentina’s iconic soccer star Diego Maradona.

“After a fierce bidding battle, we’re thrilled to have closed this deal on such a robust, untold story,” stated FilmSharks’ Guido Rud. “It’s a exceptional addition to our Berlin lineup,” he famous, including that he’ll be displaying some footage from the doc throughout EFM. “The Death of God” (“La Muerte de Dios”) is now in put up and can be prepared for supply by the second quarter of this 12 months.

FilmSharks has unveiled the primary official poster and trailer solely with Selection.

For Rud, the documentary is much more important for him as a result of his late father, businessman and sports activities reporter Norberto “Toto” Rud, designed the crest of the Argentine Soccer (i.e. soccer) Affiliation (AFA) some 44 years in the past.

Written, directed and narrated by Ivan Kasanzew, the Emmy-nominated former Univision sports activities anchor, “The Death of God” chronicles the affect of superstardom on the legendary participant as he spiraled into ever extra damaging habits and fathered as much as 10 illegitimate kids, some he by no means acknowledged.

As its official logline goes: “Intercourse sells, medication promote, however what sells much more: celebrities who’ve all of it however but handle to destroy every little thing and grow to be a tragic story.”

The documentary, produced by Dos Flamingos Manufacturing, explores how the heady mixture of movie star, expertise and drug abuse made Maradona “probably the most excessive human of our time.”

Kasanzew, a local Argentinian who resides within the U.S., adopted Maradona’s profession like many soccer fanatics in his nation and the world.

“For me it was very painful to observe my native nation and colleagues idolize a person who clearly had no self-control and brought on quite a bit of folks embarrassment,” he stated.

For the previous 4 years, he started compiling 30 years’ price of interviews, pictures and video footage of Maradona, and interviewed a quantity of folks related to the soccer icon.

“For the previous years, I’ve been obsessed together with his life and the message I’d ship to the world can solely be described as bittersweet,” he famous.

Whereas delighted that his documentary will see the sunshine of day, he lamented: “La Muerte de Dios” is born however Maradona at solely 60 is gone.”