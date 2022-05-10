“Maradona humiliated you”: Black Enrique’s furious response to Shilton after his statements about the shirt auctioned for 9 million

Negro Enrique’s response to Peter Shilton after his statements about Maradona



One of the most resonant topics of recent days was the millionaire auction of the shirt that Diego Armando Maradona used against England in the 1986 World Cup. A collector paid 9.2 million dollars for the shirt in a bid that took place in London and turned the object in which it cost the most money in all history at a sporting level. In the midst of this whole situation, former goalkeeper Peter Shilton made explosive statements and in the last few hours he received a forceful response from Negro Enrique.

“I would not have changed (t-shirts) with Maradona or for all the tea in China because of what happened that day. I wouldn’t even use it around the house, not even to do the dishes in my bungalow”, Shilton had shot before the British newspaper The Sun reviving a historic controversy between the English footballer and the Argentine captain of the 1986 World Cup.

The answer came with a video that went viral in the last few hours. “Peter Shilton you’ve had it inside for years. How great Diego. Diego Maradona is a meter and a half tall, he scored a goal for you and you went with your hands. He firsted you, he used all the magic of the paddock, all the magic of Fiorito”, pointed the Negro Héctor Enrique in a filming that released the social media account Booties & Desks.

“And then he left you lying on the floor, he humiliated you. He humiliated you, not the rest. You do, Peter Shilton. You have it inside. No matter what you say about the Argentina shirt, we love it and defend it with our hearts. And you, Shilton, you lost that game because you don’t have a hand. Bye Shilton, you have it inside of her and no one takes it out of you. No one is going to take it out of you ”, Enrique completed, which was one of the key pieces of that title albiceleste in Mexico 1986.

Shilton had also spoken out against his former teammate Steve Hodge, who swapped jerseys with Maradona after the 2-1 loss at the Aztec stadium and that in the last hours he became a millionaire after the record auction in London. “If I and some of the other players had known that Hodge had his jersey in the locker room, he wouldn’t have made it. In the heat of the game, we would have ripped it to shreds, and I bet Hodge is happy now that we didn’t. He knew what he was doing when he didn’t tell us that he had it. Looking back, I bet he’s glad we didn’t find out. We were very angry, luckily we didn’t. I’m glad an Englishman got something out of the game,” Shilton said.

